Melbourne Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Melbourne Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

They said that the man robbed the PNC on north Wickham Road on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly left the scene prior to police arrival and could not be located.

He is described by police as a white male who is about six-feet tall. He was wearing a blue poncho type shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, and had a mustache.

If you have seen this person, call Detective Cincimino at 321-608-6456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.