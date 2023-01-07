Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

Check your Mega Millions tickets! There may have been no jackpot winner on Friday, but someone in Florida did win $1 million!

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, causing it to roll over to an estimated $1.1 billion. However, one ticket sold in Florida matched five of the numbers, which has a top prize value of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the RaceTrac at 16640 US Highway 19 North in Hudson, Florida Lottery officials said.

Tickets worth $1 million were also sold in New Jersey, New York (2), and Maryland, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 p.m. ET.