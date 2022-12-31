Mega Millions jackpot: 12 winning lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more sold in Florida

article

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, which means we all still have a chance at the next one. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday night – the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 – and the jackpot will be worth an estimated $785 million.

But, don't toss those tickets yet because 12 winning tickets were sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website.

Seven tickets matched four numbers, including the Mega Ball, and are worth $10,000. Five tickets added the megaplier, which tripled the prize to $30,000.

Where these winning tickets were sold was not immediately available.

In case you need to check your ticket again, the winning numbers from the Dec. 30 drawing were: 1, 3, 6, 44, and 51. The Mega Ball was 7.

Several other winning tickets for small amounts were also sold, ranging from $2 to $1,500, according to the website.