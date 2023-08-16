Meet 'The SWAN': Orlando debuts self-driving shuttle to whisk passengers around downtown, for free

There is going to be a new way to get around downtown Orlando, Florida, and it’s not going to require any human drivers.

Starting later this month, an electric, self-driving shuttle, branded "The SWAN," will whisk passengers around a 1-mile (1.6 km) loop in the downtown area for no charge, Orlando officials said Wednesday.

The eight-passenger shuttle service is part of a six-month trial for the Central Florida city. Transportation planners hope to use data gathered from the pilot program to guide the city’s future transportation strategy.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The City of Orlando debuts its new self-driving shuttle, branded "The SWAN," that will whisk passengers around a 1-mile (1.6 km) loop in the downtown area for no charge. [Credit: City of Orlando]

"With the expansion of autonomous vehicle shuttles into our neighborhoods, we can converge cutting-edge technology with new mobility solutions to further redefine the way our community moves," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

The autonomous shuttle service is operated by Beep Inc., an Orlando-based company that already operates a similar service in a planned community near Orlando International Airport.

Launching August 20, The SWAN will run from Lynx Central Station through the Creative Village on the LYMMO Orange Line during off-peak hours. The SWAN will be tested on this loop from August 2023 through April 2024. If successful, the pilot could be expanded throughout the city into areas like SODO or Ivanhoe Village.

Orlando SWAN Shuttle Hours of Operation