'Mean Girls' movie-goers in Florida can get a free Uber to theaters: Here's how

article

"Get in, loser." You're getting a free Uber to see the Mean Girls movie!

The ride-sharing app announced this week it would offer free rides to teens headed to the movie theater to watch the all-new Mean Girls movie premiering on Friday. The offer, which is valid from Friday to Monday, lets teenagers with new Uber Teen accounts snag two free rides (up to a $15 value) to the movie theater.

Uber Teen was launched back in September and gives teens ages 13-17 the opportunity to order their own rides and meals – all under their parents' supervision. It's available in select cities across Florida, including Orlando, Miami, Tampa Bay, Gainesville, Ocala and more.

MORE : What is Uber Teen? Ride-sharing feature now available in cities across Florida, offering young riders safe transportation, food delivery

Photo: Uber

The Uber and Mean Girls promotion is available nationwide, excluding California. Click here for a full list of cities.

The Mean Girls musical film, starring Reneé Rapp, Chris Briney and Angourie Rice, was written by Tina Fey, who also wrote the 2004 movie and the Broadway show it inspired. It debuts in theaters across the country on Friday.