Massive fire breaks out at honey farm in Orange County

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a honey farm in Orange County on Wednesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the fire broke out at Webb's Honey at 21777 FL-520 in Orlando.

Crews say flames were shooting through the roof.

The fire has since been put out. The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

