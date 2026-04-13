Florida bail bondsman accused of trading bonds for sexual favors heads to trial

The Brief A Florida bail bondsman is accused of trading bonds for sexual favors from female inmates, according to investigators. Russell Moncrief is headed to trial Monday, and he faces charges of human trafficking and racketeering. Investigators said Moncrief ran the scheme for over a decade.



The trial of a Florida bail bondsman accused of trading bonds for sexual favors is set to begin Monday at the Orange County Courthouse.

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Russell Moncrief, who ran several bail bonds businesses in Central Florida, demanded sex and other favors from female inmates in exchange for posting their bail, according to investigators.

Investigators said Moncrief ran the scheme for over a decade, and it was "common knowledge" among inmates.

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Moncrief faces charges of human trafficking and racketeering.

He was released from jail last year and placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS monitor while awaiting trial.