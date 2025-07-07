Marion County motorcyclist killed after being hit from behind by car: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at County Road 25 near SE 108 Terrace Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was slowly moving eastbound with the car traveling behind when the car struck the back of the motorcycle, forcing the motorcycle off the road.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Belleview, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Ocklawaha, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: