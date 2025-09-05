Marion County man detained after shooting involving deputy in Reddick

The Brief Marion County deputies were involved in a deputy-involved shooting on Friday morning. The suspect was detained and taken to an area hospital. No deputies were injured.



Deputies in Marion County detained a suspect early Friday after a chaotic series of events that began with a 911 call to a home in Reddick, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) it all started with a 911 call to a home in Reddick on September 5.

FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie spoke with the homeowner, Lakesha Colyer, who called 911. She said two people showed up to her front door around 2:45 am.

"A lady started banging on the door and she was like, ‘call 911, call 911!’ It woke me up, it started me because I didn’t know what was going on," said Colyer. "She said someone has been hurt really bad… someone is trying to kill someone… so definitely not opening the door at that point! Then the male said that someone was up the road that was hurt pretty bad. So, we thought there was something going on up the road."

Colyer said it appeared as if the woman had just been released from hospital. There was an electrode left behind on the front lawn.

Colyer’s daughter took a video of the man as he was being questioned by a deputy. She said he appeared to have blood on his sleeve.

The chase

As deputies were responding to the house in Reddick, they saw someone driving erratically away from the area, and some of the deputies gave chase.

After a pit-maneuver, deputies were able to stop the car just north of Highway 329 on NW Gainesville Road. The suspect hit a fence in the process.

According to MCSO, the suspect then tried to run over one of the deputies before taking off again – he was shot by another deputy on scene.T

The takedown

Following another pit-maneuver on North Highway 441, deputies were able to get the suspect to stop again.

That’s where MCSO said he was detained and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

Colyer’s property can’t be seen from the road. She’s not sure why the man and the woman would have walked half a mile from the main road in the dark to get to her house.

The identities of those involved have not been released, but according to MCSO, all three people are connected and were in the car together at one point leading up to the shooting.

