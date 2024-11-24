Marion County head on crash kills one, injures three according to Florida Highway Patrol

A Pennsylvania woman is dead after a head-on collision in Marion County early Saturday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash, which happened just after 7 p.m, was on County Road 314 just east of NE 170th Avenue in Marion County.

FHP says, according to a witness, the driver of a sedan, who was traveling in the westbound lane of County Road 314, attempted to overtake another vehicle, crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes of County Road 314. The sedan then struck another vehicle head-on, flipped onto its side before coming to rest in a grassy area.

The 50-year-old driver, from Pottstown, PA, was pronounced deceased. Her passenger, also from Pottstown, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, neither were wearing seat belts.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.