Woman found dead inside house fire in Marion County, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 46-year-old woman was found dead inside a burning home near Ocala early Saturday morning by Marion County firefighters.
According to Marion County Fire Rescue, multiple calls came into 911 around 7:50 am about smoke and flames coming from a house on Cedar Trace Lane.
Before firefighters arrived, a neighbor had tried and failed to get into house.
Fire personnel were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but when they searched the inside of the home they found the woman's body.
She was declared dead at the scene.
A search was conducted, but no one else was found in the house.
Marion County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
The victim's name has not been released.