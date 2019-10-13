Marion County deputies search for accused carjacker

article

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole a car from a veteran while he was having car troubles.

“I want him caught,” the victim, William Patterson said. “I wanna be sitting in that courtroom when he goes to court.”

Patterson is talking about the man who stole this car, Joshua Jenkins.

He’s not the only one who wants to find the suspect and put him jail.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods does, too. The sheriff posted a video to Facebook about the incident.

“So, who are we looking for?” Woods said in the video. “It’s 36-year-old Joshua Allen Jenkins, who is wanted for grand theft. Now, citizens, Joshua thinks it’s OK to steal a vehicle that doesn’t belong to him.”

Detectives said Jenkins stole Patterson’s car last month while he was having car trouble. His car was overheating.

“I didn’t even have the cap off that gallon of water,” Patterson said. “Dude came walking up, he said, ‘Hey man, can I get a ride?’”

Patterson said the incident happened after he pulled over on a highway near his home in Ocklawaha to put water on his overheating car.

He said Jenkins came up to him, assaulted him and then took off in his car.

“The next thing I knew, he hit me in the back and pushed me into the engine compartment,” Patterson said. “[He then] went around the car, hopped in it and off he went.”

Patterson, who is an air force veteran, got his car back about a week later.

However, he said the windshield was damaged and investigators said Jenkins had stolen about $1,800 worth of tools from the car.

“I had to borrow money from my mom,” Patterson said. “I had to borrow money from my wife’s brother to get the car out of impound, which I still haven’t figured out why I had to pay $250 to get my car out of impound when I was the victim.”

The sheriff wants anyone who knows anything about where Jenkins might be to contact him at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.