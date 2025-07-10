Marcos Lopez investigation: Suspect illegal gambling house raided in August 2024, documents say

The Brief Ten months before the arrest of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, a suspected illegal gambling business in Clermont was raided, officials said. New documents from the State Attorney's Office explain the evidence in the State's possession in the case, Florida v. Marcos Lopez, and others. Nearly 100 machines and $45,000 in cash were confiscated in that raid.



Ten months before then-Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on racketeering charges connected to an alleged illegal gambling operation, detectives raided – and shut down – another alleged illegal gambling business in Clermont, according to newly-released documents related to Lopez's case.

This week, FOX 35 obtained documents from the State Attorney's Office through a public records request related to the discovery – or potential witnesses, evidence etc. – in the State's possession into its ongoing investigation into Marcos Lopez. In legal terms, the State and Defense have to share that discovery with one another.

The State's Discovery includes several names, including those charged in the case, as well as FDLE reports, letters from the Florida Gambing Control Commission, records from the Lake County Property Appraiser, as well as names, addresses, and other info related to various businesses and entities.

The document simply lists out these names, businesses, and addresses, but doesn't provide much context on how they're connected (or not connected) to the investigation, nor how connected Lopez is (or isn't) to those names.

August 2024 raid: Dreamer’s Arcade

What we know:

In the demand for discovery, there are several business names or LLCs, including: Player's Club Cafe, Hot Seats Arcade, and Dreamer's Arcade. FOX 35 is working to learn more about their inclusion in the documents.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Dreamer's Arcade in Clermont, Florida, was suspected of operating as an illegal gambling business. On August 22, 2024, LCSO and the Florida Gambing Control Commission executed a search warrant.

Investigators found nearly 100 slot machines and other illegal games inside the business, as well as nearly $45,000 in cash, LCSO said in a statement to FOX 35.

Three people were arrested and charged with keeping or maintaining an illegal gambling house, LCSO said. Their names have not been released. FOX 35 has reached out for additional details.

What else is in the documents?

The State's Discovery includes the arrest warrants for some of the people charged, including Marcos Lopez and the four alleged co-inspirators in his case. It also includes Sunbiz registration records for 15 LLCs, including Clermont Retail Plaza, Dreamer 5 Inc., arcade businesses and technology companies, it appears.

It also includes a registration record for a business from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Again, how these documents, registrations, or businesses may or may not be connected to the ongoing investigation was not immediately clear based on the documents released.

What are the allegations against Marcos Lopez?

Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez is accused of running a massive illegal gambling house in Central Florida, according to prosecutors. He's also accused of using his former position as Osceola County Sheriff to turn a blind eye to the alleged business, and accused of allegedly trying to thwart the ongoing investigation into the business, officials said.

Investigators said the gambling house was home to illegal slot machines and lottery games. It is believed to have generated $21.6 million in profit over the years. Prosecutors allege that Lopez benefited from the operation, earning between $600,000 and $700,000.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Who's who in the investigation?

Sheldon Wetherholt | Carol Cote | Marcos Lopez | Robin Lopez | Sharon Fedrick

Marcos Lopez and three others are accused of operating and managing the alleged illegal business. Lopez's estranged wife is accused of helping move alleged money between some of the co-defendants and Marcos.

Marcos Lopez: Allegedly benefited from the business; failed to report the illegal operation while Sheriff; and allegedly tried to thwart the federal government's investigation. | Arrested and bonded out

Robin Lopez : Allegedly helped transfer money from the co-conspirators to Marcos Lopez. | Arrested and bonded out

Carol Cote : Alleged accountant for Eclipse Social Club. | Arrested and bonded out

Sharon Fedrick : Allegedly managed bills and bank accounts for three clubs owned by Krishna DeoKaran, and hand-delivered profits from slot machines to DeoKaran. | Arrested and bonded out

Sheldon Wetherholt: Allegedly went into business with DeoKaran, creating the LLCs for the clubs to open. | Arrested and bonded out