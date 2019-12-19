Marc Anthony’s $7 million yacht catches fire, capsizes in Miami

A yacht belonging to Marc Anthony caught on fire and capsized in Miami, Fox News has confirmed.

A rep for the singer told us Anthony was not on board at the time of the blaze. "Everyone is safe," his rep said.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband was the owner of the 120-foot Andiamo yacht, which had a $7 million price tag, that went up in flames Wednesday night just before 9 p.m.

The vessel was docked in the Island Gardens Marina of Watson Island in Miami, Fla. as it became engulfed in flames, Fox 7 reported.

The Miami news outlet said 45 firefighters responded to the scene and no individuals were aboard the boat during the incident.

Video footage shared by a local reporter on scene showed hoses were deployed to battle the boat's flames as half of it was already capsized underwater.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll described the scene as "very active" once responders arrived on scene.

"Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had [to] take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well," the captain told Fox 7.

The devastation appeared to result in a "total loss" for Anthony's yacht, according to the report. No other boats in the marina were affected by the blaze.

According to TMZ, Anthony's sprawling Miami vessel had five cabins and slept up to 12 people. It also included as a BBQ, satellite TV, a jacuzzi and multiple jet ski docking stations.

Anthony often hosted parties for his famous friends aboard the boat, TMZ reported. In 2018, the singer tweeted a photo of himself and famous friends DJ Khaled and Jonathan Cheban, among others, relaxing in a hot tub aboard a boat.

"Shaking it up in Miami with my boys," Anthony wrote.

Details of what could have possibly caused the fire have yet to be released.

Anthony has yet to speak out about the blaze, but hours prior he took to Instagram to promote his 2020 tour in Spain.

