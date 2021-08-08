Man bitten on foot by small shark in New Smyrna Beach

article

A surfer in New Smyrna Beach was bitten by a small shark on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

It happened at around 10 a.m.

A 35-year-old man from Sanford was getting off of his surfboard in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot/ankle causing minor lacerations, according to beach safety officials.

Officials said he did see the shark and said it was very small, around two to three feet in length.

The man was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital, leaving the beach in his personal vehicle, according to beach safety.