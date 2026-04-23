Mandalorian and Grogu to be featured on updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Walt Disney World has unveiled a major update to its Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, introducing a new interactive storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Under the update, riders will move beyond the attraction’s original cargo-hauling mission and instead join the duo on a new adventure developed alongside an upcoming film.

Dig deeper:

The storyline places the characters directly in the cockpit with guests, marking the first major addition to the ride since it opened.

New story elements and interactive features are aimed at boosting repeat visits.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The update will incorporate The Mandalorian and Grogu into the experience, allowing riders to join the characters on an expanded mission. New visuals released by Disney preview the duo alongside the Millennium Falcon.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios is introducing a new interactive storyline featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu. [Credit: Disney]

The attraction, which seats six riders in roles including pilots, gunners and engineers, will also introduce new interactive features. Engineers, seated in the back, will now be able to directly interact with Grogu, expanding their role beyond basic ship functions.

Disney said the updated experience will include travel to new locations within the storyline. Industry observers say such changes are key to keeping attractions fresh and encouraging guests to return.

The update is scheduled to debut May 22, the same day a new Mandalorian and Grogu film is set for theatrical release.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In a separate announcement, Walt Disney World said its Passholder Lounge will return to the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT as part of its VIP Passholder Summer Days.