Volusia County weighs beach access safety upgrades after deadly tollbooth crash

The Brief Volusia County is reviewing beach access safety after a fatal tollbooth crash in Daytona Beach Shores. Temporary barriers are in place as officials consider long-term protections for workers and visitors. The driver, charged with DUI manslaughter, allegedly admitted she was "probably not" fit to drive before the crash.



Volusia County officials are evaluating new safety measures at beach access points after a deadly crash at a Daytona Beach Shores toll plaza killed a tollbooth worker and renewed concerns about vehicle barriers at beach entrances.

Temporary barriers and water-filled barricades have been installed at the Dunlawton Avenue beach access while county leaders consider long-term changes designed to better protect employees and visitors.

Local perspective:

Officials have noted that previous incidents involving vehicles entering beach access areas have highlighted safety concerns.

The renewed focus on safety follows a crash that killed tollbooth employee Tammy Jo Baker.

Authorities say 35-year-old Deanna Harrell drove into the tollbooth where Baker was working.

Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Harrell is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and remains jailed without bond.

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According to a newly released arrest report, surveillance footage and witness statements indicate Harrell consumed alcohol at a nearby bar before the crash. Investigators said she drank two Rum and Cokes, at least part of a green tea shot, and vodka she brought herself.

The report also states that another customer questioned whether Harrell was fit to drive. According to investigators, Harrell allegedly responded that she was "probably not." The customer offered to drive her, but she left before he could do so. Witnesses later reported seeing a vehicle matching hers weaving on the roadway shortly before the crash.

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County officials said the newly installed barriers are temporary and not intended as a permanent solution.

Additional changes to tollbooth operations, traffic flow and protective infrastructure could be considered in the coming months as the county reviews ways to prevent similar tragedies.

What's next:

Harrell is scheduled to return to court next week after a judge ordered her held without bond pending further proceedings.