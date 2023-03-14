Man working as children's respiratory therapist accused of child molestation in Osceola County

A 40-year-old man wanted on child molestation charges in Osceola County was arrested by police at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Aaron Meehan was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation after a victim came forward saying she had been molested by him since the age of 12.

Meehan was currently working in Alaska as a children's respiratory therapist when a warrant was issued for his arrest in Central Florida, authorities said.

With the help of officers at MCO, Meehan was taken booked into the Osceola County jail.