Man wins $15 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

A South Florida man has claimed the top prize from a $15 million scratch-off lotto ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Gilberto Concepcion, 51, bought the $30 scratch-off in Miami.

His winning ticket was one of six grand prizes from the $15,000,000 Gold Rush game.

Lotto officials said Concepcion opted to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

The Miami store he purchased the ticket from will also receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.