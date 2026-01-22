Man who intervened in alleged knife attack on child: 'Fight or flight kicked in ... my body chose fight'

The Brief Joseph Wells intervened in an alleged knife attack on a 13-year-old boy near a school bus stop while taking his son to school. Police said the suspect pulled a knife, and Wells fought back with a toolbox and restrained him until officers arrived. The suspect faces aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.



A man who intervened in an alleged attack on a 13-year-old boy at a school bus stop said he would do it again, despite being injured in the struggle.

Joseph Wells was driving his 15-year-old son to school when he found himself in a fight for his life after stepping in to stop an apparent attack near a bus stop, police said.

‘My body chose fight’

What they're saying:

Wells said he first noticed two people who appeared to be tussling on a street corner near the bus stop and initially thought they might be "play fighting." After making a U-turn, he realized the situation was serious.

DeLand police said a 36-year-old man, identified as Christopher Schwable, was attacking a 13-year-old boy without provocation.

According to police body camera footage, the victim told officers the man tried to hit and punch him repeatedly.

Wells said he intervened without hesitation. He told investigators the suspect pulled a knife from his sleeve and moved toward him.

"Fight or flight kicked in, and my body chose fight," Wells said, adding that he grabbed the man’s hand and struck him with a toolbox.

Wells said there was a brief struggle, during which he feared he might not survive. He said thoughts of his children and family ran through his mind as he fought to restrain the suspect.

Body camera footage shows a bloodied Christopher Schwable on the ground. [Credit: DeLand Police]

Body camera video shows Wells ordering the man not to move as he pinned him down until police arrived. Officers can be heard repeatedly asking about the location of the knife before taking the suspect into custody.

Christopher Steven Schwable, 36, of Pierson, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault

Wells later said he hoped others would show the same courage if his own children were ever in danger.

What's next:

Schwable later appeared in court and was charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He remains behind bars.