Florida man who fired at deputies may be naked, armed in nearby woods, authorities say

A man who opened fire at deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance is on the run, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Robbins is believed to be hiding inside his home at NW 215th Lane Rd in Micanopy, or he may be in the woods in the surrounding area.

No deputies were shot, according to officials.

Robbins may be armed with multiple firearms and there is a possibility that he may be in the woods and naked, deputies said.

If you see an individual resembling Robbins or a person in the area of NW 215th Lane Rd who is nude, carrying firearms, or otherwise acting suspiciously, call 911 immediately. Do not approach this individual who should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

