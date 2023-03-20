Man wanted in attempted murder of 2 Bethune-Cookman University students

article

Daytona Beach Police have named a suspect in a double-shooting at Joe Harris Park over the weekend that left two Bethune-Cookman University students injured.

William L. Phillips, 31, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police say around 2 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, they responded to the park on Pearl Street where they discovered shell casings and two gunshot victims. The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. Both were stable and recovering from their injuries, according to police.

Phillips remains at large. Investigators said the relationship between the suspect and victims remains unclear, "although they were in contact at a separate location prior to the incident," a news release read.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Detective Zachary Ravi at ravizachary@dbpd.us.