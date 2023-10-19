Man turns $5 into $2 million after playing lottery at Florida liquor store: 'I still can't believe it'

article

A man walked into a Florida liquor store and became an instant multimillionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

Gary Thomas, 49, of Dothan, Alabama, played the $150,000 A Year For Life scratch-off game and won the top prize.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at the Lotto Discount Liquor, located at 5837 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton, Florida.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"It's still sinking in," Thomas told the Florida lottery after receiving his oversized check. "I couldn't believe it! I still can't believe it!"

Thomas is the first to receive the $5 scratch-off game's top prize.

Lottery records indicate the game has three top prizes remaining.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.95.