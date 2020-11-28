Man trying to help dog struck by car is hit, killed by another vehicle

article

A Deltona man trying to help his dog that had been hit by a car was struck by a separate vehicle and killed on Friday night.

Police say 55-year-old Craig Alan Richardson was in the road in front of his home on Courtland Blvd. after a vehicle had struck his dog. As he was bending over the help his pet, a four-door Toyota sedan struck him.

MORE NEWS: Investigation underway after dead body found on Florida beach

Deltona Fire Rescue performed life-saving measures but the victim and dog died at the scene.

Authorities interviewed the driver at the scene and a family member who witnessed the crash. The preliminary investigation showed no signs of impairment by the driver, police said.

MORE NEWS: 2 systems developing with just days left in 2020 hurricane season

Advertisement

The crash is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.