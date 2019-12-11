Man suspected of fatal shooting at Orange County quinceañera arrested, deputies say

A man who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at an Orange County club over the weekend has been arrested, deputies reported on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a quinceañera party turned deadly after a visitor, now identified as Pablo Jaimes, turned up unexpectedly. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Jaimes got into an argument and 25-year-old Miguez Gonzalez attempted to escort him out of the building. That is when deputies said that Jaimes pulled out a gun and shot Gonzalez. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies said that Jaimes fled the scene. He has since been arrested for Second-Degree Murder and taken to the Orange County Jail.

