Man survives crash with log truck in Marion County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando
(Photo via Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after several logs fell on his pickup truck following a crash with a log truck Wednesday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Highway 326 & NW Highway 225.

The fire department shared multiple photos on social media that showed the driver trapped under a load of logs.

Marion County firefighters were able to free the man and take him to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. 