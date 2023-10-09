Man steals 3 bottles of vodka after forcing self into Florida diner, shutting off power, Sanford police say

article

Police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing three bottles of vodka from a Sanford restaurant after forcing himself inside the business and shutting off the power.

The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 2 at the Mel's Diner located at 3221 S. Orlando Drive.

Authorities shared three photos of a man and a woman, who were observed on the restaurant's surveillance camera, on social media in hopes someone would recognize the pair and come forward.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Sanford Police Department)

Officers said the man pictured in the photo somehow forced his way into the business through the front door, walked to the back room where the breakers are located, and shut off the power, before taking off with the alcohol.

The restaurant learned the vodka, valued at $100, had been stolen after an inventory was completed.

Anyone who recognized either person or has any information to provide is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.