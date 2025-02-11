Man stabbed in DeLand shopping plaza, airlifted to hospital, suspect in custody, according to police

article

The Brief A man was stabbed behind a DeLand shopping plaza and was airlifted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for medical treatment, according to DeLand Police. The suspect is now in custody.



What we know:

Around 5:14 p.m., there was an altercation between two men in the back parking lot of a shopping plaza near International Speedway Blvd and Woodland Blvd.

The altercation escalated when one of the men was stabbed by the other multiple times.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and was airlifted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 30-year-old Joseph Varela, has been arrested and faces an aggravated battery charge.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.