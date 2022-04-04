Man shot multiple times outside Orlando adult entertainment club, deputies say

A man was shot multiple times outside an adult entertainment club in Orlando, authorities say.

There was a large presence of law enforcement outside Flash Dancers on Orange Blossom Trail late Monday evening.

Deputies said a man in his 30s was shot several times and is serious condition. Investigators seemed to be focusing on an area of the parking lot. There were also several evidence markers on the ground next to shell casings.

Deputies were talking to witnesses just before 10 p.m. and had closed off the entire block of Orange Blossom Trail, between 23rd and 22nd streets.

No other details were immediately available.

