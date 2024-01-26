Man shot, killed in Casselberry neighborhood, deputies say

A man died after being shot in a Casselberry neighborhood Friday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3 p.m. deputies said they were called to the 700 block of Suncrest Loop in unincorporated Casselberry due to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Deputies have not located the shooter but believe the two subjects know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.