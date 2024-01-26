Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in Casselberry neighborhood, deputies say

By Kiah Armstrong
Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man died after being shot in a Casselberry neighborhood Friday afternoon, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. 

Around 3 p.m. deputies said they were called to the 700 block of Suncrest Loop in unincorporated Casselberry due to a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. 

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased. 

Deputies have not located the shooter but believe the two subjects know each other. 

The investigation is ongoing. 