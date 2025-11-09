Man shot during house party in DeLand, police say

The Brief Officials believe the man was shot after a fight with the suspect, 23-year-old Dawson Summers. Summers was jailed on a charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at the Volusia County Jail.



One man was shot early Sunday morning during a house party in DeLand, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police responded to the 600 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 3 a.m. where they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators learned the victim and 23-year-old Dawson Summers were involved in an altercation earlier in the evening. Police said the victim challenged Summers to a fight prompting Summers to retrieve a firearm.

Officials believe Summers shot the victim twice after the two engaged in mutual combat.

A gun was later located inside the laundry room of the home, according to police.

Summers was arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a deadly weapon.

Victim information has not yet been released.