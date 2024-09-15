Man shot during fight in Daytona Beach, police say

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Beach Street, east of U.S. 1, around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

A man told police that another man had attacked him outside a building and at some point, the two began to fight. The man told police that as the two fought, his gun discharged, hitting the man in the head.

The man who was shot was taken to Halifax Health Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made. Police said no additional information was available and that it would not be releasing video of the incident at this time.