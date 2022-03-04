Man shot dead while holding baby, hand of another child in DC

article

A man was shot and killed in D.C. while holding a baby and the hand of another child, police say.

Officials say the man was shot early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a black mask.

