Man shot by deputies found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enfo rcement officer

A man who was shot by Orange County sheriff's deputies back in December 2021 has been found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

Avery Williams was shot as deputies were responding to a domestic violence call that quickly escalated. Prosecutors said Williams opened fire first on deputies as he ran from them. Body cameras worn by deputies show a foot pursuit and exchange of gunfire.

"Hopefully, this verdict turns a page on letting violent criminals off the hook and serves to put other offenders on notice that this community will stand together to ensure they are taken off our streets," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Sheriff Mina called Williams a repeat offender who will no longer wreak havoc on the community.





Williams will be sentenced on November 16 at 9 a.m.