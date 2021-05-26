Man shot and killed at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say

Orange County deputies are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex.

Deputies say it happened at the Royal Place Apartments on Belco Drive near Evans High School.

Just before midnight, multiple calls came in about shots fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was found with several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect description has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

