Florida man accused of murder in Marion County was high on meth: Deputies

article

A Summerfield man was arrested in connection to the 2023 shooting death of a 56-year-old man, deputies said.

Joseph Edward Horrighs, 38, was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder with a firearm stemming from a deadly shooting that happened while he was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

On September 21, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting and car crash in the 2500 block of SE 174th Place where they found 56-year-old Darius Dunyel Jones dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they eventually learned that Horrighs and a witness were picked up by Jones and driven to a local Walmart.

Horrighs was reportedly high on methamphetamine and was acting paranoid, a witness told deputies.

After leaving the store, an argument ensued between Horrighs and the witness, who exited the car and left.

Horrighs and Jones were allegedly together for about 20 minutes before the deadly shooting happened, detectives said.

He is currently being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.