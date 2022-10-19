Man killed, woman injured after Ocala shooting inside car; suspect at large

article

A man is dead and a woman was shot in the hand after a shooting inside a car in a motel parking lot in Ocala.

According to Ocala police, around 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the two victims showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had an injured hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died shortly afterwards.

Police say four people were inside a car in the Super 8 motel parking lot on W. Silver Springs Blvd. when a fight took place.

"During the fight, the front seat passenger, Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr., 23, was shot multiple times and the female driver was shot once in the hand. Immediately, the driver sped off and headed to the hospital," police said.

At some point between the motel parking lot and the hospital, the shooter exited the vehicle and is still at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call 352-369-7000, or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.