Man dies in I-95 crash after vehicle flips, crashes into multiple trees, FHP says

One man is dead after a crash on I-95 in Brevard County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said the crash happened just after 5 a.m.

According to FHP, a 35-year-old man in a Mercedes Sprinter Van was traveling southbound when he attempted to switch lanes and veered into the path of a sedan. The driver then ran off the roadway in an attempt to over-correct after the initial crash, according to officials.

The van then flipped several times before striking multiple trees and landed on its roof. The man died at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

FHP has not identified the driver who died.