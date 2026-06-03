Man kidnapped woman at Florida Wawa gas station, police say

The Brief A man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he kidnapped a woman at a Winter Park gas station. The incident happened May 31 at the Wawa on North Orlando Avenue, according to police. Matthew Seaberg, 44, is accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle.



A man is accused of kidnapping a woman at a Winter Park gas station, according to the police department.

The incident happened Friday at the Wawa on North Orlando Avenue.

What we know:

According to investigators, Matthew Seaberg, 44, approached a woman from behind and lifted her onto his right shoulder before forcing her into the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

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An off-duty Orange County deputy, who was getting gas, heard the woman screaming and went to help her.

The deputy identified himself as law enforcement and showed his badge to Seaberg, who drove away, according to investigators.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police. The video showed the woman "flailing and attempting to exit the vehicle," police said.

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Using a license plate search and information from witnesses, police said they were able to identify Seaberg. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, tampering with a victim and battery.