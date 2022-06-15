Man indicted in Sanford double-homicide

article

A Seminole County Grand Jury has indicted a man for his alleged involvement in a double-homicide that police said was the result of a robbery attempt during a drug transaction that turned deadly.

Ernst Baptiste, 21, of Sanford, faces numerous charges including first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony murder in the deaths of Willie Keshawn Baker III, 21, of Orlando, and Darius Dvon Moore, 16, of Sanford.

Investigators said Baker arranged to sell marijuana to Baptiste on April 13 at the Overlook at Lake Monroe. According to detectives, Baptiste planned to rob Baker with the help of Moore and others who remain under investigation for their alleged involvement in the case.

"It appears that during the robbery both Moore and Baker discharged the firearms found on the scene, shooting and killing each other," said Sanford Police spokesperson Bianca Gillett.

Investigators said they were able to track Ernst's movement during the time of the deadly shootings because he was being monitored through a GPS mapping system known as Electronic Monitoring Protection and Crime Tracking (EMPACT).

"Two young men lost their lives," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said at the time of the shootings, "over a senseless act of violence."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).