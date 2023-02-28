Man in his 30s shot at Circle K gas station, Orange County deputies say

article

A man is hospitalized after he was reportedly shot at a Circle K gas station in Christmas on Tuesday morning.

Orange County deputies responded to 24000 E. Colonial Drive just after 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

"Upon the arrival, deputies located a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition," the sheriff's office said.

No other details have been released, including suspect information.