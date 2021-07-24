Man in Florida bar shows off gun, accidentally shoots himself: report

article

A man apparently shot himself by accident while showing Florida bar customers his gun Thursday night,

The man is reportedly seen on surveillance video showing his gun to customers at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern in Pensacola before making a quick motion as if putting it into a pretend holster below his shoulder. When he did, the gun discharged and a bullet hit the man’s torso, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

The bar manager showed the newspaper video of the incident.

MORE NEWS: Poodle found in plastic bag, hogtied with mouth taped shut in Orlando

"I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," manager Warren Sonnen told the newspaper. "But from what I can tell, it was completely by accident."

Advertisement

The man immediately left the bar and checked himself into a hospital. Police contacted him and were determining whether to file charges.