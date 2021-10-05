Expand / Collapse search

Man in custody after US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police have taken a man into custody after investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

The incident began around 10 a.m. along First Street, NE. Police made contact with the man in the SUV before moving in and taking him into custody. "Everyone is safe," USCP tweeted around 11 a.m.

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.

Several roads were closed in the area during the investigation.

