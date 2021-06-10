Man hospitalized after being stabbed at Army Reserve Center, Orlando police say

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Orlando.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Corrine Drive on Thursday morning. The location is listed to be a U.S. Army Reserve Center.

They say the victim was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Authorities are currently looking for the suspect. Maj. Long Pham told FOX 35 News that they are still gathering information on the victim and that they aren't sure if he is a member of the Army.

Officers are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.