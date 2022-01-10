Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally shot after crash in Orlando's tourist district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Orlando's tourist district. 

Orange County deputies responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Central Florida Parkway near International Drive. 

They say they found the victim inside one of the vehicles. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 35 is working with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to see if deputies are searching for a suspect.

