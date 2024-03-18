Bicyclist found dead on roadway in Winter Springs after being hit by car, officials say

A bicyclist was found dead lying in the roadway in Winter Springs early Monday morning after he was hit by a car, according to officials.

Officials were dispatched to East Lake Drive and Lakeridge Court, across the street from Community Alliance Church, just after 2:30 a.m. A Nissan Rogue and bicyclist were headed west on East Lake Drive when the 25-year-old driver failed to avoid the cyclist ahead. That's when the Rogue hit the man on the bike, according to an incident report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The 58-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

FOX 35 LIVE STREAM: WATCH LIVE

After the crash, the driver continued to drive west on East Lake Drive. He called law enforcement and said "he may have hit something," the report said.

"FHP troopers arrived at a nearby residence and observed damage on (the Nissan Rogue) consistent with this crash," the report added.

The vehicle has been secured by troopers as evidence.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.