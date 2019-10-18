Man fatally stabbed outside Volusia County seafood restaurant

article

Volusia County deputie say a person was stabbed to death outside of a seafood restaurant in Oak Hill.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Goodrich Seafood restaurant on River Road.

Deputies say Neal Goodrich, 50, left the area after he was stabbed in an altercation.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputies say the are interviewing a woman accused of stabbing Goodrich.