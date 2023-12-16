Expand / Collapse search

Intruder enters Florida apartment, gets caught on camera leaving with ingredients to make this boozy cocktail

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man was caught on camera entering a Polk County apartment and leaving with the ingredients necessary to make a screwdriver cocktail, deputies said. 

On November 23 around 5:30 a.m., an unknown man entered the unlocked door of an apartment complex in Polk County. 

The man walks through the door – after failing in his attempt to open other apartment doors across the hallway – and a few moments later is seen walking out with a bottle of Svedka vodka and Orange juice – two ingredients that make a screwdriver drink. 

The victim told deputies the door used by the man is a secondary door and one they don't use often. They said they had no idea that the door was unlocked. 

The theft was just over $35 and deputies are asking if anyone recognizes the suspect to call 863-577-1600. 