Florida primary voter guide: Polling locations, hours, what you need to vote

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The Brief Election Day for the 2026 Florida Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Voters who head to the polls on election day will need a photo ID with a signature. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.



Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to cast their ballots in the state's primary election for a number of local and statewide races.

Thousands of people have already cast their ballots via early voting, which ended on Sunday. Those who still want to vote can do so on Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Election Day.

When is Election Day? When do polls open and close?

What we know:

Election Day for Florida's 2026 primary is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time (parts of the Florida Panhandle fall under Central Times). As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Florida is a closed primary state. Here's what that means.

That means registered Democrats can only vote in Democratic races and registered Republicans can only vote in Republican races during the Florida primary.

If voters have no party affiliation, they can still vote in non-partisan races.

What do I need to vote?

To vote in the Florida primary, you had to already register to vote in the upcoming election. That deadline was July 20. Click here to check if you're registered.

If you're headed to the polls, make sure you have a current, valid photo ID with a signature. That can include a Florida driver's license, Florida identification card, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, retirement center ID, veteran health ID.

Top races

Local perspective:

Florida voters will decide which candidates compete against each other in the November general election for a number of local, county, and state races.

Here are some of the top races being watched:

Florida governor

Florida special U.S. Senate

Florida's 6th Congressional District

Florida's 7th Congressional District

Florida's 9th Congressional District

Orange County Mayor

Where can you vote? Find your polling location

What you can do:

To find your specific polling location, visit your county Supervisor of Elections website.

Brevard County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Flagler County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Lake County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Marion County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Orange County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Osceola County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Polk County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Seminole County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Sumter County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

Volusia County

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your precinct, click here.

When are election results released?

Timeline:

Shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m., initial election results should be released, and will then be continuously updated until all precincts count and report their results.