Man dresses as bush to sneak out during coronavirus lockdown

It’s amazing what people can do when they have some extra free time.

With the UK under strict lockdown rules, people are only allowed to leave their homes under very strict guidelines. Apparently, one clever and crafty individual wasn’t going to let this stop them from going outside.

A couple from Stevenage in the UK, Nicholas Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies, shared footage that they say shows one of their neighbors donning a disguise to head out to the store. The video shows the man dressed as a bush and apparently sneaking out to the store before heading back home (and tripping along the way).

The couple captioned the footage, “Neighbor’s back at it again, sneaking out during lockdown” and “Neighbor always sneaking out to get his shopping.”

The videos, uploaded to Tik Tok, have received over 700 thousand views.

The UK has been taking strict actions to enforce the lockdown put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fox News recently reported that the Derbyshire Police took an unusual step to stop people from congregating near a picturesque quarry known as the “Blue Lagoon” in Harpur Hill near Buxton. The site is reportedly popular among Instagrammers.

"No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton," police said on Facebook. "However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government."

The police added black dye to the bright blue water in an effort to make it look less appealing.

